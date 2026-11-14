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What new members of Congress do and don’t learn in orientation
By Steve Karesh,13 days ago
Newly elected members of Congress have been in D.C. for new-member orientation. And just as it is with any new job in a new city, there’s a lot to learn. “So the new member orientation, when new members and their incoming chiefs of staff arrive, its a little bit of everything. So you are learning how to hire folks, how to onboard them. For many, you’re learning how the House of Representatives works,” said Sarah Groh, chief of staff to a representative from Massachusetts.