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Men's Cross Country Wins NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional, Heads to NCAA Championships
10 days ago
Regional Champions - 39 PointsVillanova captured its ninth Mid-Atlantic Regional title and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. Individual Championship Tradition: Habler, a senior, gave Villanova its 10th individual regional title since 2000 and its fourth in the last five years. Former teammate Liam Murphy won three straight titles from 2022–24. Villanova's recent 1–2 finishes came from Murphy and Haftu Strintzos in 2023, Murphy and Marco Langon in 2024, and Habler and Sullivan this year.
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