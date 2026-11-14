undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Hardest Part of Innovation Is Getting Someone to Say Yes
12 days ago
The Hardest Part of Innovation Is Getting Someone to Say Yes. In 2013, American contractor DPR Construction was working with surveying technology specialist Trimble on an unusual piece of construction equipment. Known as Project Lion, the collaboration produced a robotic layout machine capable of transferring information from digital drawings directly onto concrete floors, marking the positions of walls and other building elements without the extensive manual setting-out normally required.