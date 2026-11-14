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Aidan Mizell powers UCLA offense with another explosive game
12 days ago
PASADENA, Calif. — Aidan Mizell didn’t let the weather stop him from picking up right where he left off last week. Six days after scoring two 75-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Minnesota, Mizell had six catches for 176 yards — more than half of UCLA’s receiving — as the Bruins defeated Illinois 22-14 in a rainy atmosphere on Friday night at the Rose Bowl. At one point, due to negative pass plays for the rest of the team, he had more receiving yards than UCLA had passing yards.