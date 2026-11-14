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Volleyball Battles Back to Force Fifth Set in 2026 MEC Championship Match
12 days ago
Fairmont, W. Va. - After a long four months of battling, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (20-10, 12-4) were back on the conference championship stage for the 2026 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship match. After falling behind 2-0 early, the Cardinals kicked it into overdrive, forcing a fifth and decisive set, setting the stage for fireworks inside the Joe Feaster Center. In the end, the Cardinals fell just short, dropping the final set 15-11, and falling 3-2 to the 2026 MEC Champion Fairmont State Falcons.