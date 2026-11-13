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Verona's Fairview Well Still Dry After Five Years, Must Reopen by March
By Tariq Hassan,9 days ago
Verona’s Fairview Avenue well remains out of service more than five years after PFAS contamination forced its closure, and the current schedule leaves an unresolved question: can rehabilitation be completed in time for the state deadline in March 2027? The well is on Hillwood Terrace near the Hillwood Senior Apartments. Until it returns to service, Verona residents’ water comes entirely from an outside supplier.