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Teams See 1st-Round Potential for Gators DT Oyebadejo
By Charlie Campbell,12 days ago
One of the hardest commodities to find for NFL teams is defensive tackles that have the ability to put together good sack totals. Interior rushers that also have the size and strength to defend the run go early in the NFL Draft as they are few and far between for entering the NFL. While he is not seasoned in football, Florida Gators defensive tackle Emmanuel Oyebadejo has shown interior pass rush ability with an excellent skill set of height, weight, speed, and athleticism. As a result, multiple team sources think Oyebadejo could be a first-round pick next April.