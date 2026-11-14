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Area scouts share a few tales with wagging tails
By David Fleet,12 days ago
Dropping his daughter off at high school one day, Michael Tuson noticed a group of people in blue shirts standing outside with their dogs. “I searched the internet for therapy dog groups with blue shirts and I found Mid-Michigan Therapy Dogs,” Tuson said. “I found their Facebook page and website, asked a few questions, and filled out an application to join the next class. And here I am.”