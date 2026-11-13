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Vista Maria Opens Michigan’s Only Housing Program for Women Veterans and Their Children
By Elena Cruz,8 days ago
Vista Maria has opened newly renovated transitional housing for women veterans and their children on its Dearborn Heights campus. Fox 2 Detroit reported it is the only program in Michigan dedicated to housing women veterans with their children. The converted building has 16 bedrooms, shared bathrooms, a community kitchen, a...