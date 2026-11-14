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New Jersey law gives parents of twins, multiples more say in public preschool placements
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey parents of twins and other multiple-birth children will have more control over their children’s placement in public preschool programs beginning next school year under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Mikie Sherrill. The bipartisan legislation, sponsored by Assemblyman Greg McGuckin, R-Ocean, and Assemblywoman Dawn...
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