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Applied Behavior Analysis: Key Points to Improve Autism Treatment
By Sergio Machado,13 days ago
Although applied behavior analysis (ABA) is recognized as one of the most effective interventions in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) [1], its integration with other therapies has proven to be a promising strategy. By combining ABA with speech and occupational therapies, and psychotherapy, it is possible to offer comprehensive and multidisciplinary care, addressing the diverse needs of each autistic individual [2].