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Zebra Mussels Confirmed at 2 More Lakes in Beltrami, Hubbard Counties
12 days ago
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in two more lakes within the Lakeland viewing area. The invasive species has been found in Blackduck Lake in Bemidji County and Third Crow Wing Lake in Hubbard County. In Third Crow Wing Lake, the zebra mussels were found attached to a boat lift after it was removed from the water, and DNR staff found more of the invasives around the area.