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Democrat flips Alaska governor's mansion after Trump-backed GOP infighting
12 days ago
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has won Alaska's gubernatorial election, defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Bernadette Wilson and flipping the governor's mansion. The Associated Press called the race for Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state lawmaker, Friday evening local time. He is the first Democratic governor in Alaska since 1998. Alaska's gubernatorial election became an unusual...