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Golden Knights' Victor Olofsson: Tallies in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Olofsson scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators. Olofsson has two goals and three assists over his last four games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. That kind of production is enough to get attention in fantasy. Olofsson has a risk of streaky production from the third line, though he's also on the first power-play unit. He's up to six goals, 10 points, 24 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through eight appearances this season.