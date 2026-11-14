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Canucks' Luke Schenn: Filling part-time role
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Schenn was scratched for the fifth time in the last eight games when he sat out Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers. Schenn has filled a part-time role this season. He was scratched in favor of waiver claim Cameron Crotty in this contest. Schenn may get a little more time in the lineup now that Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed) is on injured reserve. Through 12 outings, Schenn has two assists, six shots on net, 36 hits, 16 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-6 rating in a bottom-four role.