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Thunder's Alex Caruso: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Caruso is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com reports. Caruso registered 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in what was his first start of the season. He'll revert to his regular bench role, but he should still see consistent playing time. He's averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 18.5 minutes per game off the bench this season.