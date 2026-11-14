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Lake-Effect Rain Bands Soak Lakeshore Near Cleveland With 2 Inches in Setup That Could Have Delivered Up to 18 Inches of Snow
By Justin Lyle,12 days ago
CLEVELAND — Strong lake-effect rain bands hit areas west of Cleveland for much of the day, especially along the Lake Erie shoreline. The hardest-hit spots picked up 1 to 2 inches of rain or more. If temperatures had been about 20 degrees colder, the same setup could have produced a major lake-effect snowstorm across a wide part of Northern Ohio.
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