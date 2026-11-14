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Skies Fall Silent as Not a Single Passenger Jet Flies Over Major Metro Area While Lone Cargo Jumbo Jet Heads Toward Hub
By Justin Lyle,12 days ago
CHICAGO — The skies over northern Illinois went almost completely empty of commercial traffic in the evening, with zero passenger aircraft in the air at 7:25 p.m. Flight tracking showed no active domestic or international commercial flights over one of the busiest aviation regions in the country. The only large jet on the way was a single cargo Boeing 747 flying to O’Hare International Airport from Anchorage, Alaska.