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Credible Bomb Threat at Major Grain Processing Plant Triggers Mandatory Evacuations Across Downtown and Riverfront Levee District as Gridlock Grips Evening Roads
By Justin Lyle,12 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. — Mandatory evacuations were underway Friday evening in downtown Peoria and the East Peoria levee district after a credible bomb threat was made against the ADM factory. Caterpillar, ADM, the Peoria Civic Center, and nearby stores, neighborhoods and businesses were all ordered to evacuate. Authorities closed roads around the area as thousands of people left the zone during the evening hours.
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