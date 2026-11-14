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Freeze Grips 120 Million Americans Tonight as Lows Plunge Into the Teens Across Minnesota and the Dakotas While Florida Stays Near 70
By Justin Lyle,12 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — A widespread cold night is on the way across the Lower 48, with an estimated 120 million Americans expected to see temperatures at or below freezing tonight. The coldest air is centered over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, where lows will drop into the teens and low 20s. Freezing temperatures will also reach well into the South, the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.
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