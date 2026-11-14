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Interstate 80 Closed in Both Directions Over Donner Summit as Heavy Sierra Snow Triggers Multiple Spinouts and Creates Hazardous Winter Driving Conditions
By Justin Lyle,11 days ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Interstate 80 is closed in both directions over Donner Summit after heavy snow led to multiple spinouts and hazardous winter driving conditions. Traffic was being held eastbound and westbound as of 4:20 p.m. PST Saturday. Crews are working to clear vehicles and plow the highway as snow keeps falling across the Sierra Nevada.
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