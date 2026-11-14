undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Snow and Rime Ice Blanket Carvers Gap at 5,512 Feet Along the Tennessee Line as Northwest Flow Delivers Stunning Early Winter Scene
By Justin Lyle,12 days ago
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — High up along the North Carolina-Tennessee state line, winter arrived early at Carvers Gap. The mountain pass, at an elevation of 5,512 feet, was covered in fresh snow and thick rime ice on Saturday. Frosted evergreens, snowy trails and foggy skies gave the high country a full winter look well before the season officially begins.
6