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Nationwide Ground Stop Leaves 137 Jets Stranded at Major Hub as Skies Stay Nearly Empty Even After Flights Are Cleared to Resume
By Justin Lyle,11 days ago
CHICAGO — The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop at 7:19 p.m. CT, but heavy delays and cancellations continued as airlines worked to recover. Even after flights were cleared to resume, the skies over the Chicago area stayed nearly empty of airliners. At the height of the stoppage, at least 137 planes were sitting on the ground at O’Hare International Airport.
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