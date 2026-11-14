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Mayor Mamdani and President Trump make deal to extend SNAP deadline
12 days ago
Mayor Mamdani said a looming federal deadline was going to hurt New Yorkers struggling to afford food, as well as stores that sell food. So the mayor called President Trump and the two agreed to extend the deadline. Meanwhile, it’s unclear if hundreds of stores may still fall short of the new deadline, leaving many still uncertain if thousands will lose neighborhood access to SNAP benefits. Andrew Siff reports.