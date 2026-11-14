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Texas high school football concludes regular season with strong local scores
By Natasha Weber,12 days ago
On the last Friday of the regular season, Texas does not wait for a morning paper to learn who still controls a district race. Parents refresh phones in parking lots. Coaches walk off fields with clipboards tucked under an arm. Somewhere between the concession stand and the highway, the night compresses into a line of names and numbers that strangers will argue about before sunrise. Texas HS football scores are not a sidebar in this state. They are the public record of a week that towns have been living in public, under lights, with every snap carrying a consequence for November.