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Saturday forecast: Minnesota dries out after its wettest November storm
By Natasha Weber,12 days ago
The morning after a hard rain has a particular silence. Gutters tick. Lawns hold a dull shine. Across much of the state, that quiet arrived with a public claim attached to it: residents had just endured the Minnesota November storm, a late season soaking heavy enough to rewrite what people expect from a month that usually trades in flurries, bare trees, and a drying northwest wind. By Saturday the official outlook had softened. Sunshine was due back, and temperatures were expected to climb out of the raw chill that makes wet wool feel like a verdict rather than clothing.