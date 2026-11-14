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Peoria Evac Order lifted; FBI searching for perpetrator
By John Small,12 days ago
The Springfield office of the FBI is now in charge of finding the person, or persons, responsible for a weekend bomb scare in Peoria. Here's the timeline: Biourja Renewables Plant, on the city's southeast side told police of a bomb threat they received Friday afternoon. Later, a suspicious device was found near the facility and was confirmed to be an actual bomb.