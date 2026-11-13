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POP TALK! – Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez Debut Romance on the Red Carpet, Hugh Jackman Enjoys Day at the Beach, Karlie Kloss Goes on a Dinner Date, and More!
10 days ago
Living large and living life, Hollywood style. We’re rounding up the latest in celeb lifestyle news with POP TALK! Welcome to the celebrity life!. Kim Kardashian’s Former Beverly Hills Abode Hits The Market. Kim Kardashian’s former home is now on the market. The Beverly Hills property, which was...