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Kylie Jenner Faces New Lawsuit As Former Housekeeper Claims She Was Locked in Closet, Bitten By Dog
10 days ago
Kylie Jenner’s legal team is facing another round of courtroom scrutiny. Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, a former housekeeper employed across several of the 29-year-old beauty mogul’s California properties, filed a civil lawsuit on November 5, marking the fourth legal action brought against The Kardashians star by former household staff members in just seven months.