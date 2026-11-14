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HS Football: Division 1 semifinal / rest of quarterfinal highlights in Central Section
By Gabe Camarillo,13 days ago
KERMAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Highlights from Central Section high school football playoff games on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The Division 1-AA and 1-A brackets were in the semifinal round Friday night, while the remaining divisions were playing quarterfinal games with everyone's season on the line. Divsion 1-AA Bakersfield 44,...