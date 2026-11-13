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Ohio’s US Senator-elect Sherrod Brown could get an early start in Washington
By Nick Evans,8 days ago
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. Sherrod Brown speaking at a Cleveland rally. (Photo by Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal.) Ohio’s U.S. Senator-elect Sherrod Brown could assume office about two weeks earlier than the rest of Ohio’s new congressional delegation. It may have no impact on proceedings, but with a narrow margin in the Senate, Republican leaders could face some difficult math in the final few days of the current session.