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NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Resigns; Colette Kress Takes Interim Role as AI Supply Chain Watches
By Sophia Chen,8 days ago
NVIDIA’s immediate chief executive transition is not just another executive reshuffle. On Nov. 12, the company said co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as president, CEO, and a board member effective immediately, elevating Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress to interim CEO while she keeps the finance job and the board searches for a permanent successor from inside and outside the company.