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Denton ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes on Fall National Signing Day
7 days ago
Denton ISD celebrated 22 high school senior student-athletes as they participated in the first day of National Signing Day for the 2026-2027 academic year by committing to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday, November 11. Years of early morning workouts, game-winning plays, and tireless commitment in the classroom are continuing to pay off for student-athletes from Braswell, Denton, Guyer, and Ryan High Schools.
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