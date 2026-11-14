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Mirendil’s $1 Billion Series A Tests Whether Small Teams Can Run Frontier AI Research With Agents
By Sophia Chen,11 days ago
Mirendil, a San Francisco startup founded by former Anthropic researchers, said on Nov. 12 that it raised a $1 billion Series A led by Kleiner Perkins and Clearlake Capital. That is unusual money for a company still this early, and it matters for more than the size of the check: it turns agentic AI research from a provocative lab idea into a serious bet about how frontier R&D might be organized, financed, and governed.