undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IBM’s Nighthawk r3 turns quantum scaling into a test of modular links and enterprise economics
By Sophia Chen,4 days ago
IBM has used its latest quantum announcement to shift the conversation from bigger chips to bigger systems. In IBM’s Nov. 11 announcement, the company said its planned Nighthawk r3 superconducting processor is designed to execute 10,000 quantum operations across 520 programmable qubits, with 2,034 physical qubits under the hood and 10 chip-to-chip interconnects it calls l-couplers. IBM also said it plans to link two r3 processors into a single 1,040-qubit system in 2027.