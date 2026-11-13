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Reported Samsung-Modine Talks Spotlight Data Center Cooling as an AI Infrastructure Battleground
By Sophia Chen,11 days ago
Samsung Electronics is reported to be in talks to acquire Modine Manufacturing, the U.S.-listed maker of data-center cooling equipment, a development that matters less as a stock-market jolt than as a sign of where the AI infrastructure race is moving next. According to a Reuters report citing Bloomberg News and people familiar with the matter, the companies have discussed a potential transaction that could come together within weeks. There is no announced agreement, and the talks could still fall apart.