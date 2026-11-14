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OpenAI’s ChatGPT Wallet Brings Tokenized Payments to AI Shopping—But the Hard Part Starts at Checkout
By Sophia Chen,12 days ago
OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Wallet, a payment feature that lets its Dots AI agents help complete purchases without exposing a user’s raw card number. The November 13 launch matters because it moves AI shopping out of the demo phase and into the payment flow: not fully autonomous buying, but a new permission layer inside the existing card-and-merchant system.