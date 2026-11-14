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Sussex County commissioners recognize German Christmas Market’s 25th anniversary
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
AUGUSTA, N.J. (Sussex County) — The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners has issued a proclamation recognizing the German Christmas Market of New Jersey as the organization prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this December. The proclamation honors the market’s 25 years of cultural traditions, community involvement and charitable...
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