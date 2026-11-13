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Music and mezcal in Mexico City: the hidden gem of Guie’Huini
By Holly Devon,9 days ago
Looking to listen to son huasteco and drink mezcal in Mexico City? Contributor Holly Devon has the low-down on a oasis of traditional music and mezcal. Visitors to Mexico City looking for the perfect night out can hardly do better than Guie’Huini. Located in the heart of the city, just steps away from metro station Guerrero, the bar offers hand-picked mezcals straight from the producers, performers from Mexico’s most vibrant regional traditions, and a thoughtful menu of Oaxacan fare designed to keep you energized on the dance floor. And certainly, owners Mara López and Alexis Jiménez are delighted to welcome all comers—they have the kind of bone-deep hospitality that separates a competent bar owner from those for whom it is a true vocation.