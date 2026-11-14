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Postgame Quotes - UCLA vs. Illinois
12 days ago
Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium) The Angelo M. Mazzone III UCLA Head Football Coach. “Yeah, he did a great job. But, at halftime, his shoes are off, and then no shoulder pads, we are like ‘you gotta get your shoes back’. But we had to go make sure everything was good in there, and he was ready to go. I’ll just start by talking about this crowd that was here and the willingness and the support to stay in the rain and stay the whole time. When they walked in and the noise when Ty walked in, and the noise, I didn't know what it was. And then I saw up on the screen, him coming down the sideline, that was pretty impressive, and then they'd go right on the field and just, he grabbed everybody on that sideline, and just was dapping everybody up right down the row to make sure that they knew that he was back and went out there and delivered.”
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