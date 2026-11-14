undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 4 UCLA Football Defeats Illinois, 22-14, to Remain Undefeated
12 days ago
PASADENA, Calif. – The No. 4 UCLA football team secured a 22-14 win over Illinois in a Big Ten contest at Rose Bowl Stadium on Friday night, helping the Bruins improve to 10-0. The win over Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) propelled UCLA to a 10-0 start for the third time in program history, the first time since the 1998 season. The Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) have now totaled 10 wins in the regular season three times – this season, in addition to 1946 and 1988.