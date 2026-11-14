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“Changes Nothing He Has to Go”: Despite Victory, Fans Want Mark Pope Gone as Kentucky Fails to Impress Against Northern Arizona
12 days ago
After Kentucky lost to Kansas in the Champions Classic earlier this week, head coach Mark Pope’s job came under scrutiny. The Wildcats barely defeated Northern Arizona on Friday, but fans are still convinced that Pope needs to be dismissed. The one-point win (78-77) at Rupp Arena against the unranked...