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OTH 2026 PRESEASON BOYS HOOPS POWER POLL: No. 9 – North Side Legends
By Outside the Huddle,8 days ago
At North Side, the goal is always to “get on the wall.” For a program that measures success in championships, that expectation gives an experienced senior class a clear target entering the 2026-27 season. The Legends return three starters, another senior with substantial varsity minutes and a pair of freshmen who have already earned the coaching staff’s confidence. There is familiarity with the program’s demands and a belief that this group has the pieces to make its final results match its ambitions.