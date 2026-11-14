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WATCH: Boos Ring Out at Rupp Arena During Kentucky’s Game Against Northern Arizona Days After Kansas Loss
12 days ago
Lexington’s Rupp Arena was pretty loud with boos against the home team, the Kentucky Wildcats, despite their narrow one-point victory (78-77) over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. This is because Mark Pope’s Kentucky lost to the Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic earlier this week. Friday’s win wasn’t satisfying either....
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