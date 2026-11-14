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“Lot of Media That is Super Negative”: FOX Analyst Goes Against the Grain Amid Questions Over Philip Rivers’ Appointment as NC State HC
12 days ago
The NC State Wolfpack surprised many by appointing Philip Rivers as the new head coach. Rivers, a former NFL quarterback and NC State alumnus, will take over a Power Four program in the ACC with no experience coaching in college or at any professional level, not even as an assistant. The 44-year-old spent six seasons coaching St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama.