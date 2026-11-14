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CBP urges international travelers to prepare ahead of holiday season
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is encouraging international travelers to plan ahead, verify their travel documents and familiarize themselves with customs requirements as the 2026 holiday travel season approaches. The agency said travelers can help reduce processing delays at airports and land border crossings by reviewing...