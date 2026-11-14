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“It’s Disgusting”: Craig Carton Slams Kirk Herbstreit for Feeding Steak to His Dog at NYC Restaurant
12 days ago
Kirk Herbstreit’s recent outing with his dog Peter has sparked controversy. The ESPN college football analyst shared a video of his dog enjoying a steak at a New York City restaurant. While the moment seemed cute to Herbstreit, sports commentator Craig Carton was not happy about it. He questioned the decision to bring a dog into a steakhouse and feed it a meal meant for humans.