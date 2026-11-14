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Volleyball Secures Road Sweep in Cincinnati
By Tiffany Chinchar,11 days ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Knights secured a three-set victory over Cincinnati on Friday night, sweeping the Bearcats after falling to the same opponent in straight sets earlier this season in Orlando. UCF bested the Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22. Avah Armour led the Black and Gold with 16 kills, while Kiki Horne followed with 15 kills on a .714 hitting percentage without a single attack error. Abby Schomers directed the Knights’ attack with 35 assists, helping UCF finish with 51 kills on the night.