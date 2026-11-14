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Curry Defends Ayesha, Calls Out Arenas and Young
12 days ago
Curry defends Ayesha — that is the whole story, and he did it by name: Stephen Curry posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, calling out Nick Young, Gilbert Arenas and Emmanuel Acho for podcast attacks on his wife Ayesha Curry and her new film Second Chance Holiday. Three names, no subtweets, no ambiguity — and by Thursday night, apologies were reportedly following.