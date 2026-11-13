undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Men's Basketball Gets Back to Action Saturday Night; Eagles Look to Declaw IU Indy Jaguars
By Matt Schabert, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations,9 days ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's Men's Basketball is back in Johnson Arena this weekend when IU Indy visits for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off Saturday night. The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network with WIVY-96.3 FM serving as flagship station. Chuck Mraz and Drew Barnette provide the radio call. Fans can also hear it on MSUEagles.com, WGOH-100.9 FM/1370 AM, WMST-106.9 FM/1150 AM, WPKE 103.1 FM and WPRT 104.9 FM. The game will stream live on ESPN+ with Jared Stacy and Dean Hardin on the call.